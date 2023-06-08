SOUTHERN INDIANA — Smoke from a Canadian wildfire continues to travel south, putting Clark and Floyd counties under an Air Quality Alert through Friday.
The alert, issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District went into place Thursday and remains in effect through June 9.
Although the region won’t see the thick orange haze that’s blanketing cities like New York along the East Coast, meteorologists said the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like older people and young children.
“There’s a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for Southern Indiana for particle pollution as a result of Canadian wildfire smoke drifting south,” said NWS Louisville meteorologist Evan Webb.
For most people it’s still safe to be outside.
“Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups, while the general public is not likely to be affected,” Webb said. “...The slightly worse air quality could affect elderly, small children, those with lung or breathing conditions such as asthma.”
The Associated Press reports that the low-pressure system bringing the smoke to the United States follows wildfires in Nova Scotia. In some parts of the country Code Red Air Quality alerts have been issued.
U.S. NWS meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said along the East Coast the smoke could linger for days.
“Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out,” Ramsey told The Associated Press. “Since the fires are raging — they’re really large — they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going be all about the wind shift.”
Despite what could be happening to the east, Southern Indiana could see a bit of relief by tomorrow.
”We don’t expect it to get worse,” Webb said. “If anything, it gets better by Friday. We could still see the Orange level and it’s possible we’ll be back down in Yellow, which is moderate. Based on the winds and atmosphere, we may see thin smoke linger in the atmosphere through Friday night.”
According to News and Tribune partners WAVE-3, there’s a chance haziness could continue in the area through Saturday.
Webb said that it isn’t common to have the Code Red Air Quality alerts that have been issued along the Eastern United States.
“If you look back at the past month or so, portions of Canada have been been abnormally hot and dry,” Webb said. “And if you’re seeing a pretty significant drought, especially during the summer time, you get some windier conditions that can raise concerns for wildfires.”
