SOUTHERN INDIANA — Being involved with Special Olympics Indiana keeps Dorie Zipperle busy.
The Greenville resident has been a part of the organization since 2017, serves as the chairwoman of the local athlete leadership counsel, is an intern for Special Olympics, works for Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana and plays multiple sports.
On Feb. 11 she will take part in the Borden Polar Plunge, which is one of Special Olympics biggest fundraisers of the year. That’s when residents from Clark, Floyd, Harrison and Jackson counties will jump into the cold waters of Deam Lake to raise money so athletes can play sports all year long.
“It’s quite the sight to see for plunging, it has a costume contest, which makes you want to be more excited, and the After Splash Bash, which we help take donations from local businesses to help do a silent auction or auctions,” Zipperle said. “And it helps get people more involved, and spread the news, about Polar Plunge and all the Special Olympics money goes through there for the Polar Plunge and so we can do (sports).”
Zipperle details this year’s plunge in the first episode of her Special Olympics podcast “Hoosier Favorite Athlete.” The podcast is available on all streaming services and in each episode she will feature Special Olympics athletes from across Indiana.
“All the money that comes into it from the local community, and I am happy to work for Goodwill Center in Southern Indiana, so I’ve been trying to get a group of people from my job to be able to take the the plunge to help participate in our chapter here locally,” she said.
This year’s goal for Borden’s event is to raise $90,000. The overall goal for the 15 Polar Plunges across the state is to raise $860,000 for Hoosier Special Olympics Athletes.
“Our athletes don’t pay to compete, the Special Olympics doesn’t receive state or federal funding,” said Special Olympics Indiana Senior Director of Donor Engagement Kelly Ries. “We are really good stewards of donor money, it’s the first quarter so this kicks off our season.”
Borden’s event currently has 200 people signed up and Ries said the group is eager to sign up more teams.
“People can visit PolarPlungeIN.org (to sign up and donate) and we’d love them to go to the Borden plunge and they can donate,” Ries said.
Polar Plunges have occurred for the past 24 years in Indiana and it’s the signature fundraiser for Special Olympics.
“We currently service 16,000 people with intellectual disability and over 70 county programs,” Ries said.
“Our vision is to have a more inclusive world and so it is at the forefront of that because we accept people where they are,” she said. “We recognize people for their abilities with the whole inclusive movement in the unified sports program, it’s just such a life-changing event to be a special needs student in a high school and be accepted.”
