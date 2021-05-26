INDIANA — The Indiana police reform bill that passed the statehouse with overwhelming support earlier this year could mean sweeping changes to the state's police agencies, aiming to ensure greater accountability, transparency and safety in officers' interactions with the public.
Indiana House Bill 1006 was authored by Rep. Gregory Steuerwald, a Republican from District 40, which is west suburban Indianapolis, and co-authored by nearly 100 other state representatives.
The bill includes mandatory de-escalation training as part of basic and in-service training and defines "chokehold" and denotes its use as deadly force. It also allows for an officer who obscures body-worn camera footage to hide illegal activity to be charged with a misdemeanor and makes it easier for departments to fully vet new hires coming from another department.
The bill comes after a year of reckoning that included widespread protests against police after the deaths of Black Americans locally and nationally during law enforcement stops.
AHEAD OF THE GAME
Although the bill is meant to improve and standardize police practices, not all departments will have changes to make.
The Jeffersonville Police Department has had de-escalation training in place for years, and, in 2017, stepped up its use across all aspects of police training.
Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said it was important to ensure that the men and women who serve in that department are well-equipped to handle all types of situations with optimum safety for all involved. Extensive training is the way to get there.
"I tell you as a police executive leader, as a police officer, a man of color, as a father and as a son of a police officer that we in the profession must understand where we are in today's society," he said. "We need to be able to operate within policy and we also need to be able to operate within...a mindset that supports a foundation of legitimacy and trust."
He added that this requires staying current and responsive in an ever-changing world.
"The society we live in is evolving and things are changing, especially where we are with technology," he said, adding that law enforcement must also evolve. "Just because we did it 'that way' and it's been 'that way' doesn't mean you always remain and keep it that way."
ON THE BEAT
Jeffersonville officers say they appreciate the training — which is above the current state requirements as far as hours — because overall it helps them be better police.
"If you can end an incident through verbal cooperation over physical force, that is a win-win for everybody," Sgt. Rick Ashabranner said. "And I think that's where our department is geared — getting to the point where officers have the communication skills to be able to talk to people from different backgrounds and societal differences.
"No matter what the difference is, you can find a common ground to talk to somebody."
"We're all part of the same community," said Cprl. Joshua Mason, an officer with 10 years on the department. "It's not 'the police department' and then 'the community,' it's everybody."
Patrolman Daniel Day, who transferred to the Jeffersonville department about a year ago, stressed that the de-escalation training comes down to communication.
That means "listening to people, trying to show empathy to what they may be going through, talking with them and getting on a personal level instead of just trying to take charge of the situation," he said. "That really helps instead of it potentially becoming a physical-force situation."
And while there have been stories on the news and social media showing discord in other areas between police and the public they serve, Mason said residents have shown strong support to the Jeffersonville Police Department.
"Here on the streets, it's been really positive," he said. "I've had more people come and approach me and thank me for what we're doing than probably I have had in my entire career."
Ashabranner, who's been with the department for 15 years, said that's something he's experienced since the beginning.
"I feel like our relationship with the public has always been higher than I ever first imagined it to be," he said. "And it continues to grow.
"We're a community-minded police department. They come first — we're here to work with them, work for them. And I think this administration has done an excellent job in making that happen and in ingraining that into every officer when they get here."
BODY CAMERA PROGRAM REINSTATED
The department and City of Jeffersonville have also invested in community and officer safety and police accountability and transparency by reinstating its body-worn camera program. The program went live last fall after several years of hurdles many departments around the state faced in getting the cameras in place.
"I'm all for them," Mason said. "Everybody's got a camera these days. There's no reason why we shouldn't have one showing how things appear from our perspective as well.
"As long as you have a good department with good officers who are out there every day trying to help their community, the cameras are going to show that."
The cameras also aid officers in recounting the details of incidents as they prepare reports.
"They always have, in my opinion, done more good than bad from a law enforcement perspective," Ashabranner said. "And if body camera footage is released on a critical incident, it provides a visual representation of what happened, not just a dictated one."
"We...want to police within policy and police where we are showing that we do have a care and concern invested in that community," Chief Kavanuagh said. "For a better tomorrow for us and our society."
STATE-LEVEL SUPPORT
Tim Horty, executive director of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, said he aims to promote what he thinks of as "non-escalation" — never letting a situation get to a crucial point in the first place.
"We do that by trying to give people a voice, trying to be empathetic, trying not to get into a hurry," he said. "And frankly, an arrest is not always the right answer in these situations.
"People quite often think that there is a de-escalation button that you can just push at any time and things turn positive for you and that just simply isn't the case," Horty said. "You get to a tipping point where no amount of de-escalation is going to take place."
If a person is creating danger, the officers have an obligation to protect others in the area, including themselves.
Horty praised the legislators on their work, which started with Rep. Steuerwald consulting with law enforcement agencies across the state on what was needed, before the legislation was even drafted.
"House Bill 1006 was created with a great deal of thought," Horty said, adding that the talks with agencies helped get their buy-in for what would be required.
"People support what they help create. Law enforcement helping create this I think had a lot more propensity for making sure it works in the spirit of what the legislature thought it should be."
HEAVY INVESTMENT IN TRAINING
A major piece of the bill includes $70 million in funding to upgrade the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield, which was built in 1975.
Horty said this will include additional dormitories for officer training, upgraded technology areas, construction of a second emergency vehicles training track. This will help train officers and prevent the top cause of their deaths in the state — traffic incidents.
"That might mean being struck on the interstate when you are making a traffic stop, an emergency run, it might mean someone ran a red light and hit you, it might be when they're out directing traffic," he said. "We feel like building a second emergency vehicle operations track where officers can learn to drive safely with the vehicles they're using is important."
The track will also feature a scenario-based training area, where officers can better prepare for real-world situations they may face "and allow them to make mistakes here at the academy before they're out on the streets where the mistakes really do matter."
