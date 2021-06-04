CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to close the St. Joe Road overpass over Interstate 65 in Sellersburg on or after Monday, June 14, for a bridge deck overlay and rehabilitation project.
The overpass will remain closed over Interstate 65 for up to 90 days, through mid-September, while work is in progress. The official detour will follow Indiana 60 to County Road 311 to U.S. 31 to Renz Avenue to Clark Street.
Concrete patching is planned on the piers underneath the bridge. This work will require lane closures on Interstate 65. Two travel lanes will be maintained during the day and one travel lane at night, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Work under the bridge is scheduled to be complete by mid-July.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
