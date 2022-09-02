NEW ALBANY — State and local officials announced earlier this week that they have completed the hazmat response to a spill that turned a New Albany stream blue.
There are no long-term health or environmental complications anticipated and follow-up site visits have been completed.
The spill occurred in water between Grant Line Road and Charlestown Road in New Albany.
Authorities said employees with the local business Gotta Go Surplus washed containers on Aug. 11 that were obtained from out of state. Fluid from the cleaning drained into Fall Run Creek.
An unusual smell and water discoloration was reported to the Floyd County Health Department the next day. The New Albany Fire Department, New Albany Stormwater, Floyd County Health Department, Floyd County Emergency Management and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management responded.
The groups placed a temporary dam and removed 86,000 gallons of contaminated water from the stream.
Samples were sent to laboratories for analysis and the spill consisted of several non-persistent chemicals, which do not linger as long in the environment as persistent chemicals.
