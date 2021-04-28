INDIANAPOLIS — Less than two months after being appointed Indiana Secretary of State, Rep. Holli Sullivan has stirred controversy by violating fundraising rules in launching her bid for election to the office in 2022.
Gov. Eric Holcomb selected Sullivan as secretary of state in March to finish the term of the former secretary, Connie Lawson, who retired.
According to The Associated Press, Sullivan asked for donations five days before the allowed date. A statement released by Sullivan’s campaign says it is aware of the violation of the fundraising rules and the money collected has already been returned to the donors.
“If you are vying to be elected to head the office that oversees elections and enforces campaign finance laws, it would probably be a good idea to not break those laws,” State Libertarian Party Chairman Evan McMahon said to the AP.
