The summer season is prime growing time for fruit and vegetables of all colors.
With July 4 celebrations this week, think of tossing colorful red and blue fruit with your favorite crisp greens. For today’s recipe, combine ripe blueberries and juicy watermelon with greens and feta cheese. Toss with a simple homemade citrus dressing and add a few salty olives to balance the sweetness.
Once you have tasted the fresh flavors of easy, homemade salad dressing you won’t want bottled dressing. The formula includes citrus juice, vinegar, oil, seasonings, a dash of sugar if desired, and a little water. See the recipe below for amounts of each ingredient. Shake ingredients in a closed container until well blended and refrigerate until ready to use. The dressing will be thinner than bottled dressing but you can add ½-teaspoon Dijon mustard and shake to thicken.
Fresh fruit is high in vitamins A and C and add fiber to your diet. Fiber causes food to pass through your system more slowly. It helps balance blood sugars, makes you feel more satisfied after a meal and aids in elimination. Always read the recipe before you begin cooking to be sure you have all the ingredients you need. This recipe is versatile because you can choose from ingredients on hand.
Red, White, and Blue Salad with Citrus Dressing
You will need:
2 tablespoons citrus juice (choose fresh lemon, lime, or orange)
1 tablespoon vinegar
2 tablespoon olive oil or canola oil
1 tablespoon water
1 teaspoon sugar (if desired)
Salt and pepper to taste
4 cups greens (choose spinach or lettuce, rinsed under cool running water and patted dry)
1 cup watermelon cut into bite-sized pieces (wash the outer rind well before cutting to eliminate harmful bacteria)
1 cup blueberries (rinsed well under cool running water)
2 ounces Feta cheese
1/2 cup olives, like Kalamata or your favorite (optional)
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
2. Combine citrus juice, vinegar, olive oil, water, and sugar, salt and pepper in a container with a lid. Close tightly and shake until ingredients are blended. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
3. For each individual salad, top 1 cup of greens with ½ cup fruit.
4. Divide the Feta cheese into four parts and sprinkle one part over each salad.
5. Divide Kalamata olives into four servings and place one serving on each salad.
6. Take dressing from the refrigerator and shake well. Drizzle a generous tablespoon of dressing on top of each salad and toss lightly.
