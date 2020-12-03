Try this easy baked fish supper, packed with flavor and nutrition, to give the cook a break.
The American Heart Association recommends eating fish twice a week as part of a healthy diet. Fish is heart-healthy because it is high in omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, Vitamin D and B2. It is also high in potassium and magnesium. Like all protein foods, baked or grilled fish is lower in calories than fried fish.
A baked fish dinner is perfect to prepare on a busy evening or when the cook just wants to relax. You can prepare frozen fish or opt for many types of fresh fish available at local groceries.
When you select fresh fish, choose fish with a moist appearance and a mild odor. Avoid fish with a strong smell because it may not be fresh. Choose a couple of side dishes to bake with the fish, and all you need to do is set the table. And, that's a good task to ask children for help, which involves them in the meal preparation as well.
Because fish has a mild taste, it is perfect for adding your favorite flavors to the baking dish. Some flavor ideas to combine with fish are soy sauce, maple syrup, capers, olives, lemon, orange, butter, or fresh or dried herbs like dill. Choose flavors you enjoy to customize the dish for you and your family.
Remember the USDA does not recommend rinsing fish before cooking because only cooking to the correct temperature will kill any harmful bacteria. Rinsing increases the chance of cross contamination in the kitchen.
Baked Salmon with Dill
You will need:
2 pounds of salmon cut into four 8-ounce servings
2 tablespoons canola oil
Salt and pepper
1 to 2 teaspoons dried dill weed
1 tablespoon butter cut into 4 slices (each about 1/4 inch thick)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for about 20 seconds.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Pour the canola oil into a medium baking dish and spread across the bottom of the dish.
Rub the top of each piece of fish along the bottom of baking dish to coat with canola oil and then turn each piece so the skin or outer side is against the baking dish.
Season with salt and pepper and sprinkle dill over the top of each serving.
Cook fish for about 30 minutes, or until top is lightly browned and the fish registers 145 degrees on a meat thermometer. Fish should flake when the top is pressed with a fork.
Place a thin slice of butter on top of each piece of fish just before serving.
Salmon is good paired with roasted sweet potatoes and a green vegetable like broccoli or sautéed spinach.
