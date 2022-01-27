Spinach won’t give you big biceps like Popeye the Sailor Man, but it is a nutritional winner with low calories and lots of vitamins and minerals.
Baby spinach has a mild flavor and is tasty in salads and sandwiches. Dark green spinach is high in vitamins K, A, C, and calcium, that makes hair, bones, and eyes healthy.
A cup of raw spinach has only 7 calories while a cup of cooked spinach is still low with only about 40 calories.
Keep fresh or frozen spinach on hand and toss it into soups, salads, and sandwiches to add flavor, color, and nutrients. Spinach pairs well as an ingredient in cheesy dishes like quiche and lasagna.
If you do not like the flavor of spinach, toss a handful into a fruit smoothie. It will change the color but not the taste and will add extra nutrients.
One day when I was looking in the fridge to make a sandwich for lunch, I tossed some leftover spinach into the mix. Everyone loved the flavors and it has become a favorite at our house.
Remember to rinse all fresh leafy greens well under cool running water and pat dry with a clean towel for food safety.
Grilled Cheese with Spinach
You will need:
• Two slices of whole grain bread for each person
• One ounce of cheese (whatever you have on hand)
• ½-cup fresh spinach, rinsed and patted dry or 1/4–cup frozen spinach, thawed
• Butter or margarine to lightly coat outside of bread for browning
• One teaspoon minced onion per sandwich (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 30 seconds.
• If using frozen or leftover cooked spinach warm it along with the minced onion in a small pan with ½-teaspoon olive or canola oil.
• Top one slice of bread with sliced cheese and spinach and cover with the other slice of bread.
• Spread butter or margarine on one side of the sandwich and place sandwich in warmed skillet over medium heat to brown.
• While the sandwich is browning on one side spread butter or margarine on the other side and turn to brown. Check the sandwich frequently by lifting the edges with tongs or a fork because over-browning can happen fast at this stage.
Serve warm with whole grain chips or a side of fruit (like sliced apples).
