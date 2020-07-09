This weekend will at least start out drier than the past several days in the region. With Friday’s front to our east, Saturday will be drier. The air behind that front won’t be quite as hot either, which will keep highs Saturday afternoon from passing much beyond 90 degrees in most places.
We’ll also enjoy a very slight dip in the humidity by Saturday afternoon. This will allow overnight lows by Sunday morning to drop into the 60s in most locations with 70 a possibility closer to more urban areas.
Sunday will be a different story than Saturday thanks to an upper-level disturbance moving in. This will provide us with a round of scattered storms during the afternoon. Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday, around 90, but there will be a bump in the humidity during the day thanks to the gathered moisture in front of the disturbance triggering the storm activity.
Sunday’s storms will be the last decent rain chance that we’ll see for a while. A ridge of high pressure getting settled over the middle of the U.S. will force temperatures upward while suppressing storm development for us.
This means high temperatures will easily get into the mid-90s by the middle of next week, if not upper 90s in some spots. This will be some of the hottest weather of 2020 for sure. Storm chances may begin to increase slightly by next weekend, but don’t hold your breath with this kind of hot and dry weather pattern!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated thunderstorm (10%)
HIGH: 90°
SUNDAY
Scattered thunderstorms (40%)
HIGH: 90°
