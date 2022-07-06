Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery at 157 E. Main St., New Albany, has announced the exhibit titled “Color and Texture, Joy and Grief” Oils and Pastels by Susan E. Brooks.
Susan E. Brooks, M.Ed., has been a teaching artist since 1987. She moved to Mozambique, Africa, in 1996 with her family, where she taught art and English at an international school.
After returning home and teaching art and English in Kentucky high schools for nearly 10 years, she traveled to Turkish, Cyprus in 2009, where she taught English at Near East University.
Brooks returned again to Kentucky in 2011 where she now enjoys painting en plein air around the Louisville area, drawing, and showing her work at regional galleries. She was invited to join Peace Catalyst International as a visual peacemaker, using her art to promote unity among people of various religions and cultures. She has artwork at the Team Kentucky Gallery at the State Capitol as well as many works in private collections.
An artist reception will be July 31 from 2-4 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will run through Aug. 31.
Gallery hours are Thursday and Friday noon – 4 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., and by appointment. For more information, call 502-548-9114.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.