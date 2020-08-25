NABB — Farming is all 26-year-old Austin Miles has ever wanted to do, and as the third generation to work his family’s farm in Nabb, Ind., he has worked alongside his father and grandfather to carry on the operation.
“My grandpa started farming in 1968 on his own, and my dad farmed with him, and I’ve been farming since I was able to walk,” he said.
Robert Miles started Miles Farms after returning from the Vietnam War, where he served as combat engineer in the U.S. Army. He is now retired from farming, but his grandson, Austin, and his son, Ivan, work together to grow corn, soybeans and wheat and raise cattle on their large family farm.
As Robert worked his farm in the late 1960s with his brother, he worked hard to make ends meet.
“It was tough to borrow money back then — I had just come out of Vietnam in September of ’67, and then my wife and I decided to get married in November of ’67. Then in ’68 we bought this [farm], and we had a lot of things happening in a year’s time,” Robert said. “Hopefully it will continue to go on — it takes a lot of managing.”
Ivan learned from his father that “hard work mostly pays off,” and he has worked to keep the farm going for Austin, he said.
Austin said both his father and grandfather have taught him the values of hard work and dedication.
“You don’t quit until the job’s done and the job’s done right,” he said. “So that’s what’s kind of been engraved in my head. There’s been some challenges. You get older and into your teenage years, and you want to butt heads and think you know more than they do. You might as well just shut up and listen.”
Austin studied agribusiness at Vincennes University and worked as a hired hand at another farming operation. In 2016, he bought a few hundred acres nearby to incorporate into Miles Farms, and he has continued to expand the family’s farming operation since then.
Farming presents a new challenge each day, Austin said.
“It’s going to be different from one day to the next,” he said. “It’s always something new to learn. Each year something changes. There’s different weeds out there, different crop varieties to try. It’s satisfying going out there, putting a crop in the ground, and it’s just like raising a kid — you stay there with it and grow it and take care of it, and it pays you back later on.”
Although Robert is retired, he still goes out each day to help out in some way or check on crops at his farm.
“I’ve got it in my blood, so I can’t keep from doing it,” he said.
Farming is a tough but rewarding business, Austin said, and he plans to continue carrying on his family’s legacy.
“It’s what [my family] always hoped for and what I enjoy doing, and I hope someday I have a son or a daughter who wants to do the same thing,” Austin said. “That’s what I’m working for and working toward — to have something to give them when I retire or pass away.”
