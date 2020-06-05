As we have now moved past Memorial Day weekend, we are definitely smack-dab in the “meat” of the outdoor grilling season, and today I thought I would share with you a tool that most cooks do not have in their culinary arsenal, a tool that would exponentially improve the quality and accuracy of the steaks and pork chops that you will grill this year.
And it’s pretty darn inexpensive.
But first, let’s cover a controversial email I received after last week’s column. Here it is.
“Hey Dave been following your column for a long time but it seems time to change your title (BBQ My Way). Haven’t seen too many BBQ columns lately and even some foo-foo sissy recipes for inside. Then you started using a GAS grill! Abomination! Otherwise still enjoy your column.”
Ouch. While intended as a “tongue-in-cheek” email (at least I think it was) it did get me thinking. And in truth, the writer had a valid point. But, in my defense I am in a transitional period, in search of my new outdoor grilling / smoking setup. Candidly I did think “foo-foo sissy” was a bit below the belt, but nationally syndicated writers such as I (I’m clearing my throat as I type this to sound important) need to have a thick hide, even when the topic is food. Moving forward, I assure you I will always stay true to the title of this column with an emphasis on outdoor cooking.
So now that I have cleared the air, and at the risk of sounding “foo-foo sissy,” the utensil I would suggest you acquire this grilling season is a sous vide. I’ve written about these great tools in the past but wanted to put the full court press on you to buy one.
Why? Because if you are ever going to prepare a large number of steaks for your family and/or friends, and you want to have a 100% guarantee that they will be absolutely perfect, a sous vide is your insurance policy. A sous vide is an immersion circulator whose original primary use was in laboratories to precisely heat water to a specific temperature in order to incubate cultures. I know, not very appetizing.
But, in the 1970s with the invention of vacuum packing, chefs began using them in the kitchen. How do you use it? Basically, you place your steak in a Ziplock bag with herbs, salt and pepper, and submerse the steak (or steaks) in a large pot where the water has been brought up to 132 degrees (for a medium-rare steak) and held at that exact temperature indefinitely by the sous vide.
Depending on the number of steaks you have in your pot, it could take an hour or more for the steaks to reach the temperature of the water. And once the internal temperature is reached, the beauty of this tool is that the steaks will not overcook, because they will never exceed the temperature of the water. They can be “on hold” indefinitely while the sides are being prepared or until everyone is ready to eat.
Once it’s time to eat, you remove the steaks (they will be quite unappealing visually at this point) and quickly sear the steaks for color and texture on a flaming hot grill or a cast iron skillet to create that nice crust. Don’t forget to sear the sides of the steak too. Enjoy!
