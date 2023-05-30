Summertime really starts heating up when the bands start hitting area outdoor stages in both Clark and Floyd counties.
If you’d rather watch a movie outdoors on the big screen, plenty of opportunities await you this summer, starting with Clarksville’s Movies in the Park on June 2 and Saturday Family Night at Riverstage June 10.
This Saturday, June 3 is also the opening day for the Jeffersonville Summer/Fall Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to noon at Big Four Station Park, 233 Pearl Street in downtown Jeffersonville. The public is invited to help kick off the 2023 season of the Farmers Market, which also will feature lots of locally-made edibles and crafts, plus live music.
Here’s your summer entertainment schedule:
Bicentennial Park Concert series
The annual Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series in New Albany’s historic downtown Bicentennial Park at Spring and Pearl streets will begin Friday and will be every Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. through August. These events are free and open to music lovers of all ages.
• June 2 — Hot Brown Smackdown with The Bourbon Britches
Hot Brown Smackdown is a six-piece newgrass-fusion ensemble from Louisville. Hot Brown has delighted concert/festival-goers for years, combining brightly textured, hard-driving, POWERFUL bluegrass polyphony with high-energy groove and soul.
• June 9 — Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters with Sweet G & The Shine
Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters are a three-piece Progressive Roots band from Southern Indiana. They’ve released three prior albums: “Midwest Heart/ Southern Blues,” “All Damn Day,” “Companion.” The new album, “Heavy Denim,” is a genre-bending collection of songs, full of characters who were developed while staring over the dash of a beat-up van, cruising through towns all over the Midwest. Nick Dittmeier & Sawdusters will be on the road in 2023 and beyond.
Sweet G & The Shine are about to release their new album and just released a taste of it with the new single "Give It Time." The band is fronted by powerhouse singer Gina C, who got her start singing with her family doing Gospel gigs at area churches for years. As an adult, she accompanied anybody who needed a great singer for backup or harmony, including The Zach Longoria Project, Carly Johnson, Nick Dittmeier, and several others.
• June 16 — 67 Sun with Jordan Wilson Coalition
67 Sun is the latest Americana project from former founding member of The Mavericks, Robert Reynolds, and some of the Ohio River Valley’s best loved musicians. After more than 25 years making records in Nashville, Reynolds relocated to Madison, Indiana and re-imagined his songs in a completely new light. “I wanted to go back to my roots, to the music I loved when I was a kid, to feel excited again” says Reynolds. 67 Sun draws its inspiration from across the Country Rock spectrum, from Tom Petty and The Byrds, to Neil Young and The Jayhawks.
• June 23 - Zu Zu Ya Ya with Genevva
Zu Zu Ya Ya is a Be-Here-Now Modern Psychedelic Funk Rock band from Louisville. Their high-energy live show draws in audiences with danceable grooves and colorful visuals, featuring soulful lyrics, driving percussion, and dazzling belly dancing. If Sly and the Family Stone, the B-52s, Rolling Thunder Review, and Dr. John all had a wild night together, Zu Zu Ya Ya could be their beautiful love child.
Genevva is a dream folk duo from Louisville. Their debut album, SLIP AWAY, is out now on all streaming
The July and August concerts will be announced at a later date.
Jeff Main Street Concerts in Warder Park
Concerts in the Park will start Friday, June 2 in Warder Park presented by Jeffersonville Main Street and Jeffersonville Parks Department, celebrating the 32nd season in 2023. You can dine at a Downtown Jeffersonville restaurant or bring your own food and picnic in the park during the concert.
The concerts are every Friday evening at 7 p.m., June 2 through Aug. 25 at Sonny Brewster Bandstand in Downtown Jeffersonville’s Warder Park, 109 E. Court Ave.
2023 Concerts in the Park Schedule:
• June 2— Holy Name Band
• June 9 — Big Cities Concert Band
• June 16 — Moon Dog
• June 23 — Take Two & Company
• June 30 — Cloigheann Irish Band
• July 7 — The Polkotz
• July 14 — Jamey Aebersold
• July 21— Kosair Dance Band
• July 28 — The Clark Band
• Aug. 4 — The Don Krekel Orchestra
• Aug. 11 — Clair Moron’s Little Big Band
• Aug. 18 — Moonlight Big Band
• Aug. 25 — Eric & Kenny
In case of rain, call 812-283-0301 and the message will tell you if the concert has been canceled.
The free concerts in Warder Park are a tradition sponsored by Jeffersonville Main Street Inc. and the Jeffersonville Parks Department. On Friday evenings June through August you can find the Warder Park gazebo replete with a brass band and surrounded by a crowd of all ages.
Riverstage schedule of concert events
Summer will be full of fun and live music at Jeffersonville Riverstage with free concerts every Friday night, June 2 through Aug. 11. The lawn opens at 6 p.m., opening bands start at 7 p.m. and headliners take the stage at 8:30 p.m. each Friday. Shoe Sensation’s Jammin in Jeff at the Riverstage kicks off with The Crashers on June 2 and closes the season with The Juice Box Heroes on Aug. 11.
Riverstage Schedule:
• June 2 — The Louisville Crashers
• June 9 — Crush Bon Jovi Experience
• June 16 — Endless Summer Band
• June 18 — Juneteenth with Lil Jon
• June 23 — 100% Poly
• July 1 — Jeff Goes Country, featuring Carly Pearce
• July 7 — Thunderstruck
• July 14 — Top Shelf
• July 21 — Clayton Anderson
• July 28 — V Groove
• Aug. 4 — Classic Rock Experience
• Aug. 11 — Season finale with The Juice Box Heroes
Food and treats will be available to buy from a variety of Jeffersonville vendors.
Riverstage events are free and open to the public. Attendees may bring chairs, but not tents or tables. Small coolers are allowed, but no outside alcohol is permitted. Pets are not allowed on the lawn. No smoking on the lawn.
Coca-Cola Cruis-in
Coco-Cola Cruis-in, located along Riverside Drive at the Riverfront Overlook and Riverstage area, will be June 10, July 15 and Aug. 12, 6.p.m. to 8 p.m. These three Saturday night events will include a car show, touch-a-truck and kids activities.
Charlestown City Park
The City of Charlestown will sponsor summer concerts on the Charlestown City Square and at the Charlestown Little League Park.
Concert schedule
• Friday, June 9 — Music in the Park at the City Square, 6:30 p.m., music by Big Steel Train
• Saturday, June 24 — Founder’s Week Rock and Glow, Charlestown Little League Park, music by The Lost Boys, 6:30 p.m., and Jason Lee McKinney Band, 9 p.m.
• Friday, July 21 — Music in the Park at the City Square, 6:30 p.m., at the City Square, music TBA
• Friday, Aug. 11, C Music in the Park at the City Square with Food Trucks, 6:30 p.m., music by The Rumors
• Friday-Saturday, Sep. 15-16 — Community Days. Music both days TBA
Clarksville Movies in the Park
All movies (rated PG) are free and shown on the event lawn at Clarksville’s Gateway Park, 500 Little League Blvd., Clarksville, with one exception, the August movie will be shown at Clarksville Cove. All movies begin at 7:30 p.m. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Coolers are welcome, but no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Concessions will not be sold.
• Friday, June 2 — The Last Wish
• Friday, July 7 — A Goofy Movie (Touch-A-Truck will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
• Friday, Aug. 25 —Super Mario Bros. (Clarksville Cove location )
Floyd County Parks Department Summer concerts
The Floyd County Parks Department is in the planning stages of scheduling summer concerts at different locations throughout the county. The complete schedule will be announced at a later date.
