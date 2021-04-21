SOUTHERN INDIANA — More than 130 Clark County jail inmates have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since late March, through redistribution of leftover vaccine doses at the Clark County Health Department site.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 131 people had received the shots — just under a third of the 430 housed there that day — and that means those who wanted the vaccine have gotten it.
The immunization efforts came sooner than the sheriff's office expected to be able to begin providing the shots to the jail population. They had planned to use the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supply increased before the J&J vaccine pause by local and federal health officials two weeks ago.
But in late March, health department staff realized the running wait list they had to provide any extra doses of Pfizer and Moderna to the general population at the end of each vaccine clinic day was shrinking.
"As the age groups dropped and more people became eligible, that list pretty much dried up," said Doug Bentfield, administrator at the Clark County Health Department. "So we would have a vial of Pfizer or Moderna sitting there drawn up, we were calling all of these people and we couldn't get anybody down there.
"There's a timeframe involved so obviously we didn't want to have waste."
Once opened and loaded into syringes, Pfizer must be used within six hours, Moderna within 12. Bentfield got in touch with Scottie Maples, chief deputy at the Clark County Sheriff's Office, and arranged to deliver each day many doses they had each day. So far, it's averaged about five per day.
"That basically ensured we didn't have any waste, and we wanted to make sure we took care of the jail as well," Bentfield said. "It's a congregate setting, so it's a higher-risk situation. If one person gets it in the jail, there's a likelihood that it can spread very quickly."
"It was a very good use of resources [and] it helped expedite getting it into the facility," Maples said. "It was very forward-thinking for them to contact us."
He said when he heard they might get a handful a day, "I thought 'OK, we'll at least knock out a percent of our population,'" he said. "I didn't realize that daily that adds up to the point that we've vaccinated everybody that wants it inside the facility."
Clark County prioritized first opportunities to those people likely to be in jail longer, and intakes are added to the list if they choose to be vaccinated. Some staff members who hadn't been given the shots elsewhere have had the opportunity as well.
But unlike the one-shot Johnson & Johnson health officials have previously hailed as appropriate for things like jail settings, popup clinics and other places where it might be challenging to get a second dose set, both Pfizer and Moderna call for a follow-up.
Those who get Pfizer should get a second dose 21 to 45 days after the first; with Moderna it's 28 to 45. That means someone who got their first shot in jail who gets released in that timeframe is responsible for setting up the second dose, although the record of the first is maintained with the health department.
"One dose is better than no dose," Bentfield said, adding that "we're hoping that if somebody gets out, they'll follow up with that second dose. If they get out, there's vaccine widely available in the county; there's no cost no matter where you go."
In Floyd County, an initial clinic was at the jail several weeks ago, and 40 shots of Johnson & Johnson were given to current inmates and staff. It was the same week that eligibility had dropped to 16. Sheriff Frank Loop said he had wanted to wait for eligibility to open and not just get vaccinations to inmates until their age brackets had opened up.
Loop is now awaiting direct vaccine shipments from the state department of health for further immunizations, pending OK from the federal government to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine use after six very rare blood clots were detected among the more than 6.8 million people who received it.
In both jails, infection control protocol has ramped up during the pandemic, and some pieces are likely to stay. Inmates at both facilities are quarantined for the CDC-recommended period of time upon entry, then moved to the general jail population once in the clear for the virus.
Anyone — including staff and other non-inmates — entering is screened for symptoms or fever. In Clark County, a digital device records a person's temperature and photo before entering — information that can be retrieved later for things such as contact tracing if there is an infection or outbreak. The Clark County jail also uses UV-equipped air handlers for sanitation and both facilities do heavy cleaning.
Loop has the infirmary in the newly-renovated Floyd County jail to hold inmates if they are symptomatic with COVID-19.
Clark County has transformed a recreation area into a makeshift COVID unit if there were to be an outbreak. So far, it hasn't been needed.
