SOUTHERN INDIANA — A third party is now investigating what caused carbon monoxide issues in Clark and Floyd counties on Christmas Eve.
State Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, told the News and Tribune she spoke Tuesday with CenterPoint Energy.
Fleming said Standby Systems of Minneapolis is the third-party investigator. It's been in business since 1975 and she said the company is "recognized (as) an expert in operation of gas interchangeability."
Gas interchangeability is the mixing of propane with natural gas that CenterPoint said it has been using in the area since the 1970s. Last week, the gas company said it's going to stop the practice of mixing gas until there's a definitive answer to what caused the carbon monoxide issues.
"The question is 'what was different on Christmas Eve, what was going on,'" Fleming said. "I was very heartened to find out there is a non-biased, third-party expert that's examining that."
She said the company emphasized it might be some time until investigators can get to the root of the problem.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's Pipeline Safety division is also looking into the incident, but there isn't a timeline on when there will be results from the investigation.
The Town of Clarksville received more than 100 calls about carbon monoxide issues and malfunctioning appliances on Christmas Eve.
Some people reported flames shooting out of gas stoves and heavy soot near appliances. Authorities took four people to the hospital for carbon monoxide-related complaints.
Similar calls were also made in New Albany.
State Rep. Ed Clere said he hopes that more information about what happened will be available soon because it's been nearly a month.
"Based on my communication with the IURC, we are expecting information to be released to the public before the end of the month," Clere said. "I don’t know exactly what that will look like, but I have emphasized the need for information to be made available for the public sooner rather than later."
