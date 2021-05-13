INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana General Assembly enacted three bills in the 2021 session aimed at improving the foster care system for older youth by allowing them more time in the system.
Rep. Dale DeVon, R-Granger, authored the legislation that became law in April. The bills will improve communication among organizations and add resources for current and former foster care youth during states of emergency.
“One of the things that we need to do is give the tools to help these kids succeed,” DeVon said, “and so this is one of those things that we were able to do.”
House Enrolled Act 1532 is designed to try to improve the communication between the Department of Child Services and the General Assembly. The General Assembly will receive annual reports from institutions that deal with child care as well as agencies that place children into homes.
HEA 1536 allows older youth to remain in the system and continue to receive resources during a state of emergency declared by the governor. In Indiana, older youth leave the system at 18, but if they apply for extended foster care, it will continue until they are 21.
HEA 1537 changes the membership of the statewide commission that analyzes and makes suggestions on legislation to improve the quality of life of foster children. It allows younger adults who have been part of the foster system to be part of the commission.
Four other bills related to children’s services died early in the session.
“We don’t rank very good in terms of how our children are treated in foster care or DCS, and I think that’s something that’s my goal in life while a legislator, to put DCS out of business, not because we won’t fund them [but] because there won’t be a need for them,” DeVon said.
James Banister, a foster father, said one of the issues he has noticed and that needs to be addressed is the understaffing in the child services department.
“Unfortunately, there’s just a huge influx of kids going into the foster care system right now, and so DCS is overwhelmed. They obviously are working to do their best with the resources that they have, but they face a lot of headwinds,” Banister said.
“Given the volume of cases that they have to look into, it’s sort of a thankless job and one that you can never make a mistake because, you know, the results of a mistake could be devastating to a child or a parent. And so it’s a really tough job.”
According to iFoster, a nonprofit organization that helps foster children receive the resources they need, four years after young adults leave the foster system, around 50% of them have no annual earnings. Unemployment for those entering independence has been a growing problem.
Nationally, more than 20,000 young adults are kicked out of the system due to their age, oftentimes having to survive on their own.
Dejuna Rodriguez became part of the foster care system when she was 14. Now that she has aged out, one of the things she does is work as an advocate for foster kids.
One of the main issues to address is the communication between the needs of the kids and those working in DCS and the foster care system, she said.
“I always felt it was just because I was simply misunderstood and nobody ever gave me the platform to speak for myself; there was always this person speaking for me, or this person advocating for me,” Rodriguez said.
“I can advocate very well for myself. I just had to have the platform, and as foster youth, no one is responsible for teaching us things that every human needs to go — we sort of just learned along the way.”
