JEFFERSONVILLE — The works of three local artists are currently on display in two different gallery shows in Jeffersonville.
The NoCo Digital Gallery and City Hall Foyer Gallery were both added to Jeffersonville in 2021 and began featuring their first shows of the year in March. Themes were chosen for each gallery, and local artists were asked to submit their work to be showcased.
Tresa Megenity and Adam Barmore were selected to have their works shown in the City Hall Foyer and Ashley Brossart was chosen to have her art displayed at the digital gallery.
The theme for the City Hall gallery was called local/regional, and asked for artists to submit work that celebrates the region.
Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said that when they saw the submissions from Megenity and Barmore, they noticed a conversation happening between the pieces.
“When it’s displayed side-by-side it creates this really beautiful conversation,” Dippie said.
Jeffersonville Director of Planning and Zoning Chad Reischl, who was instrumental in starting the gallery, said that the works showed themes of Jeffersonville’s industrial heritage.
“There’s a fabulous photograph of the East End Bridge at night. It has a very kind of industrial-almost feel to it too. Talking about some of the newest industrial technology,” Reischl said.
The five pieces of art include three photographs by Megenity and two paintings by Barmore.
Megenity’s black and white digital photos vary in size and include images of an industrial site, a train and the East End Bridge.
The photographer fell into capturing the region at night during the pandemic, when she was a full-time caretaker for her mother and only had free time later in the day.
While it started from circumstance, Megenity learned that she had a knack for seeing things in the local community differently at night.
“I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve seen things come and go, and I see a lot of remnants of the old days that are in a state of decay,” she said.
Megenity likes to make her way around Jeffersonville alleys, capturing things in disarray. She looks for older structures and things that are known in the local community but aren’t necessarily landmarks.
“I feel driven to catch it before it's gone,” she said, “It’s a part of our local culture that is vanishing with the time. So, it’s like my own little kind of endeavor to document all of that.”
The three photos chosen for the gallery were selected from 20 that Megenity submitted. The three photos are all for sale and can be purchased by contacting Megenity at TMegenity@gccschools.com.
The two acrylic paintings submitted by Barmore display the 14th Street Bridge and a mill inspired by the one at Spring Mill Park in Lawrence County. The paintings can be purchased at AdamBarmorePaintings.com or by contacting Barmore at adjamo@protonmail.com.
The two artists’ works were combined into a show titled “In Motion” that will be on display at City Hall, 500 Quartermaster Court, until May.
Curating a show based on the ways different pieces work together is one of the joys of curation, Dippie said. However, they also choose full shows to display.
Brossart’s show, called “Pulse of Perception,” at the digital gallery was submitted as a full proposal. Dippie said that they were taking submissions for full proposals, or entire shows, as well as individual pieces.
The theme for the digital gallery was “amplify” to go along with the Jeffersonville Public Art Commission’s program theme for 2022. Amplifying new or unheard voices in the community is one of the goals of the commission, according to the Jeffersonville Art website.
Last Saturday Jeffersonville Art hosted its community kickoff part, and Dippie said they wanted to have a show there that would illustrate their theme for the year.
With her show, Brossart was exploring the ideas of the senses and perception.
“It’s basically about our senses and perception and how we gather information from the world around us, and kind of the differences in gaining different perspective and perception of the world around us,” Brossart said.
She wanted the art to be inclusive and aimed to achieve that by using abstract images and bright colors and patterns.
“It kind of is relatable across the board,” she said.
The show is displayed on five of the six screens outside of the NoCo Arts Center, with each screen showing a different work. The titles are ‘See,’ ‘Hear/Listen,’ ‘Glow’ and ‘Breathe.’
“The show visually is very geometric. She used geometric designs, created these really beautiful videos that I feel like, personally, when you're standing in front of them it really feels like they're breathing,” Dippie said, “It’s a very encapsulating experience.”
By making the images pulsate, change and vibrate, Brossart was connecting the different kinds of energy that are used with the senses.
Brossart said she was drawn to the idea of the digital gallery because she found it to be a great opportunity to do public art.
“Art’s important to me because I think it, a lot of the time, has the ability to enhance our environment. We can learn a lot about ourselves and it can be a positive experience, it can be like a reflection experience,” Brossart said.
With a public gallery space, Brossart said it’s more accessible and the chances of people happening upon an experience with art are higher.
“There’s that element of surprise that takes you a little bit out of your everyday routine and gives you something new,” she said.
Prints of Brossart’s art can be purchased on her website at AshleyBrossart.com. The show will be on display until April 19.
The idea for the City Hall Foyer Gallery was born from the swelling of arts and culture in Jeffersonville. Reischl came up with the idea for the gallery when things were being moved around the City Hall building during the pandemic.
Dippie said that an art display located in the City Council chambers had to be moved to accommodate for social distancing space and was placed in the foyer. When it was moved back, they realized there was this blank space in the building.
“I said well wouldn't it be great if we could just get a rotating selection of public art in here. We’d give an opportunity for the public, when they’re coming in the building, to look at something,” Reischl said.
After securing funding, they hung gallery rails and started a jury committee to select art, which Reischl sits on. Every three months, new artwork will be selected to hang on the wall.
“You may not come to City Hall all that often but whenever you do come, maybe there's something different to look at,” he said.
The artists whose work is displayed in Jeffersonville public gallery spaces have the choice to sell their work. All sales go through the artists, so Jeffersonville does not take any percentage of the sale.
Those interested in submitting art for future shows can find dates and details at JeffersonvilleArt.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.