The Carnegie Center for Art and History will be featuring Through The Lens: The Photography of Don Beck, an exhibition that explores the recent history of Southern Indiana through the lens of long-time News and Tribune photographer Don Beck, as a part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. The exhibit will be Sept. 7 through Nov. 25.
Don Beck (1936-2022) was a New Albany photojournalist with more than 46 years of service with the News and Tribune. A self-taught photographer, he started working at the newspaper just after high school, documenting virtually every major event in the area until his retirement in 2001. His thousands of photos captured life in Southern Indiana in the second half of the 20th century, from presidential campaign visits to high school sports games.
The Carnegie Center is at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany. The Carnegie Center’s operating hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
