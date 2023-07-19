NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team announced Wednesday a westbound I-64 lane closure on the top deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge until further notice.
During demolition activities, a component of the bridge deck on the Indiana Approach Bridge was found to be in need of immediate repair before traffic can be permitted to cross the top deck. This closure will remain in effect until the repair is made.
There will be no access from I-64 westbound to the New Albany exit 123 during this lane closure.
Updates will be provided as they become available. Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
