INDIANAPOLIS — Because of the pandemic, internet access became an essential tool for homes, education, businesses and other uses.
That’s why, on Wednesday, Purdue University partnered with the Future of Tech Commission, a bipartisan group that develops inclusive tech policy agendas, to host a virtual town hall to discuss the ways Hoosiers can have equitable access to the internet as well as the improvement of economic development.
The Future of Tech Commission has conducted various town halls throughout the U.S., discussing topics from healthy online spaces to digital access for everyone to technological innovation for education and the workforce.
Because of COVID-19, businesses accelerated their uses for technology. According to McKinsey and Company, North America advanced six years in digital services. From 2017 to 2018, there was growth from 33% to 34%, but in 2020, there was an increase from 41% to 60%.
According to Pew Research Center, 53% of adults in the U.S. classified the internet as essential to them during the pandemic.
“It is a luxury that is controlled by elements in the private sector as opposed to, again, thinking of it as utility. It’s like water, it’s like electricity. It has become, and that’s again part of my point, it has become so pervasive that it is no longer perceived by people less as an option,” said Lee Lewellen, chief executive officer of the Indiana Economic Development Association.
“It is as crucial as any other utility, you know, and perhaps even beyond utilities, I mean, we’re now down to this is sort of becoming air. It’s becoming a perception that people need broadband to exist in the culture today.”
Those with higher incomes are most likely to have access to technology, however. Around 23% of people who earn less than $30,000 a year have access to technology compared to 63% of higher income individuals.
During the panel, Mung Chiang, executive vice president for strategic initiatives at Purdue University, made known that in the U.S. more than 120 million people do not use broadband internet. In Indiana, around 265,000 people don’t have any kind of access to the internet, according to BroadbandNow, a database of internet use.
During the 2021 legislative session, Senate Enrolled Act 352 and SEA 377 became law, which will increase funding for internet access for Hoosiers.
