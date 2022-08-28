CLARKSVILLE — They may be moving on to the next chapter, but the imprint two Clarksville development leaders have left on the town will last for a lifetime.
Clarksville Planning Director Jacob Arbital and Redevelopment Director Nic Langford submitted their resignations to the town recently.
The pair have been instrumental in creating positive change within the town.
Arbital started with the town in 2016 as an associate planner and geographic information system technician. He was promoted to GIS administrator a year later and to his director role a year after that.
“While I was working on my master’s degree (at the University of Louisville) I found the the job posting here and started,” he said. “Kind of one of the cool things about it is Clarksville was never on my radar but I’m so happy I ended up here and what an incredible opportunity it ended up being.”
Arbital said it’s been a honor to help town residents on all projects, both large and small.
He worked hard to help change the town’s zoning code so it could move forward with the plan to redevelop South Clarksville.
The Bolt and Tie and Current 812 developments are a direct result of that work.
“A lot of the development we’re going to see take place the next five to 25-30 years down there is going to be, in part, a result of that zoning code,” he said. “So it’s really cool to see the work that I’ve accomplished shape the future of that area for the foreseeable future.”
Helping town residents is also something Arbital is proud of during his time with Clarksville.
“One of the things I’ve been able to be a part of is modifying some of those (zoning) regulations for our residents in town so that they have more flexibility in how they use their property how they build out their property,” he said. “Including those things related to sheds and fences and garages. Things like chicken coops, little things like that.”
In addition to helping residents, Arbital has enjoyed supporting local businesses too, including restaurants along Eastern Boulevard. His favorite is La Loma Restaurant.
“Clarksville has some fantastic people and it’s a wonderful community,” he said. “Folks know each other and care about each other. They’ve welcomed me and I’ve felt a part of the community.”
Langford started with the town in 2018 as a redevelopment associate. He was promoted to the redevelopment director in 2020.
“I think my biggest accomplishment is The Bend,” Langford said. “So that’s going to be a bigger deal than people think when it actually comes on line and how it’s really going to impact that corridor.”
He said The Bend project is going to bring high quality apartments to the area and make the surrounding apartments step up their game.
“It’s going to have a huge economic impact,” he said. “So Clarksville can use those funds for other bigger projects.”
Building the downtown area of Clarksville has been wonderful for Langford, too. This includes the town taking action to gain control of the former Colgate Palmolive plant that’s sat mostly vacant for nearly 15 years.
“I’m extremely proud of the town council to put their foot down and say ‘Enough is a enough, we want to take the bull by the horns and we want to kind of guide what happens to this extremely historic site,’” he said. “And we can’t leave it to the hands of anyone else because if we do, we might lose our history.”
Langford said he’s looking forward to seeing how the town’s 3C Master Plan, focused on redeveloping the central district, and riverfront park plans come to fruition. He said he’s also looking forward to what could be developed on Eastern Boulevard.
Langford will also miss the businesses along that corridor, noting the town is home to some top-notch Mexican restaurants.
“My favorite is La Lupita off of Eastern Boulevard,” he said. “That is my favorite restaurant, I absolutely adore the family there, I think hands down that is the best Mexican restaurant in Indiana, dare say the United States. I would put them up against everybody.”
The town is searching to fill the spots Arbital and Langford leave behind. The title for Langford’s former position has been changed to economic development director.
Arbital and Langford plan to announce their new destinations in the coming weeks.
