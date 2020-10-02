The mission of Toys for Tots is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501©(3) not-for-profit public charity is the fund-raising, funding and support organization for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. The Foundation was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps and has supported Toys for Tots since 1991.
A Marine Reserve Officer created the program in 1947 and since that time the program has distributed 584 million toys and supported 265 million children.
For information about donating to the program or applying for toys, go to toysfortots.org and click on Find Your Local Campaign.
