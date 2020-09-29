The Marine Corp Reserve’s Toy for Tots will kick off its annual local campaign Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mission BBQ on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville.
New unwrapped toys or a cash donations will be accepted at the door. Donation boxes also will be put in place at area stores.
Toys for Tots is the Marine Corps’ premier community action program. The program began in 1947 when a Marine reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys.
The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, an IRS recognized 501 © (3) not-for-profit charity, was established in 1991 at the behest of the Marine Corps to help run and support the Marine Toys for Tots Program.
The Foundation raises funds, purchases toys, provides promotional and support materials, manages all funds raised and donated, solicits corporate support, educates the public, and handles day-to-day operations.
The Marine Toys for Tots Program distributes an average of 18 million toys to 7 million less fortunate children annually.
For more information about the program, go to https://www.toysfortots.org
