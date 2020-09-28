CLARK COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Hummel Electric is scheduled to begin work next week on a traffic signal modernization project at the intersection of U.S. 31 and S.R. 60/Bean Road in Clark County.
On or after Monday, Oct. 5, lane closures will be in place, with flagging as needed. The $97,500 contract includes upgraded signal heads, new overhead cables and refreshed pavement markings.
All signals at the intersection will be transitioned to LEDs. In addition, signals on northbound and southbound U.S. 31 will include flashing yellow arrows, which will allow motorists to turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.
The contract completion date is Oct. 25, 2020, but work is only expected to take about a week once it begins.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free through all work zones. All work is weather dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.