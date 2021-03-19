FLOYD/HARRISON COUNTIES — Tree clearing and shoulder widening is scheduled to begin next week before a slide repair and asphalt resurface project on S.R. 111 in Floyd and Harrison counties. The work is being completed under two separate contracts, totaling nearly $7 million.
Tree clearing will begin on or after Monday, March 22, between Seven Mile Lane and Caesars Southern Indiana Casino. Clearing work is expected to take up to two days and will be completed under lane closures with flagging.
After tree clearing, crews will begin widening the shoulder along the same section of S.R. 111 to prepare for construction of a soil nail wall between the highway and the Ohio River. Widening work will occur through mid-May and be completed with travel lanes shifted toward the river. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place while widening is in progress.
Once widening is complete, patching and paving will begin along S.R. 111 from the Floyd-Harrison County line to S.R. 211. A second section from the county line to Corydon Pike will be resurfaced as early as this fall or potentially next spring, depending upon completion of the slide repair contract. Patching and paving will take place under single-lane closures and flagging. The first section is expected to be complete in early July. The completion date for the entire contract is July 29, 2022.
Construction of a soil nail wall with sheet piling is expected to start in early June near the casino entrance on S.R. 111 (6.6 miles south of Budd Road). Traffic will be maintained throughout construction with two travel lanes shifted away from the river to give crews plenty of space to work. The slide repair is expected to be complete in late 2021, weather permitting.
Both construction contracts were awarded in February 2021 to GeoStabilization International (slide repair) and E&B Paving Inc. (resurface). The contracts coincide with a bridge deck overlay project that started earlier this week on S.R. 111 at French Creek in Floyd County. A temporary signal is scheduled to be in place at the bridge through mid-June.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
