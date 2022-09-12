Ethan, a Presa Canario Spanish Mastiff, took the world by storm when his story of survival was shared on social media in 2021.
A year-and-a-half later, he’s up for the 2022 American Hero Dog title from American Humane. This year there were more than 500 dogs in the contest and seven categories. Ethan won in the Shelter Dog category. His owner, Jeff Callaway, and Ethan live with their family in Jeffersonville.
Tuesday, Sept. 13 is the last day to vote for Ethan for the American hero dog title. Anyone 18 and older can vote once per day at https://www.herodogawards.org/dog/2022/shelter/ethan?
Since Ethan won the Shelter Dog of the Year award, he and Callaway will attend a gala in Florida on Nov. 11. It will be broadcast on the Hallmark Channel and the winner of the overall award will be announced at that event.
