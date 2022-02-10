Tunnel Hill Christian Church officially installed its new pastor, Michael Chanley, on Jan. 20.
Pastor Michael and his family, originally from the Corydon area, recently moved to Georgetown from Louisville. They are living out a lifelong dream on a small farm. He and his wife, Rose, along with their children, are excited to be back in the community and serving at Tunnel Hill Church at 5105 Old Georgetown Rd., Georgetown.
Pastor Michael began his ministry after serving in the Marine Corps. He has more than 22 years of experience in ministry leadership serving in various capacities. He has traveled extensively helping to develop and serve in churches.
“My hope in serving Tunnel Hill Church is to bring the experiences I’ve had locally and abroad to bear fruit in serving our local community at a local church,” he said.
Pastor Michael's strengths are being a forward-thinker and his passion is serving and sharing God’s Word. He most recently served as the Family/Children’s Pastor at Northside Christian Church in New Albany. Before that he had served at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville as the Family Groups Minister and Elementary Ministry Programming Director. The founder of CMConnect, Inc, a nonprofit focused on serving under-resourced children’s workers, he continues to provide leadership for the organization.
He completed his Master of Arts in Ministry, Spiritual Formation and Leadership from Lincoln Christian Seminary. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, a Bachelor of Arts in History, and an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Indiana University. He plans to pursue his Doctorate.
The Chanleys look forward to meeting those who are a part of the Tunnel Hill family and others living in the local community. There are already changes in the works with a new worship service on Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. This will allow many to attend church service if they are unable to come on a Sunday morning.
On Sunday mornings, Tunnel Hill Christian Church has Sunday School classes from 9 to 9:45 a.m. followed by the 10 a.m. worship service. Pastor Michael is also overseeing the hiring of a Children’s and Special Needs Minister to serve families in the community.
Tunnel Hill Christian Church welcomes Michael and Rose, and their family, to the church family. The church also welcomes the community to join in this wonderful time of growth and opportunity to be a part of God’s Kingdom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.