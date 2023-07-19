NEW WASHINGTON (WAVE) — Investigators with the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working to determine the cause of a fire in a pole barn that has seriously injured two children.
Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday New Washington firefighters were called to a home on West Nabb New Washington Road in northern Clark County. The pole barn is a two-story structure that is attached to a home on the property.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said three children were near the building, a 5-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 15-month-old.
Officials said the three were playing with a lighter and flammable fluids before igniting some nearby papers with the fire quickly getting out of hand.
The 15-month-old is in critical condition with burns over most of its body and the 3-year-old is in serious condition with burns on its legs, according to officials.
The fire was contained to the second story by New Washington and Charlestown Fire Departments.
Both children were taken to Children’s Hospital in Louisville. The 5-year-old was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.