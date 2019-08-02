CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County judge on Thursday handed down sentences to two nurses who pleaded guilty to drug charges in cases investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU).
Amanda Vest, a nurse who previously worked at the Maple Manor Christian Home in Sellersburg, pleaded guilty to felony charges of knowingly or intentionally taking possession of controlled substances without creating required records of either administering or destroying the drugs. This activity occurred at least 61 times between Jan. 1, 2018, and March 22, 2018, an MFCU investigation revealed, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.
Vest received a three-year sentence, which is suspended while she serves probation. In addition, she must meet various other requirements such as performing community service, undergoing any recommended substance abuse treatment and submitting to random drug testing. Based on her previously clean record, she also has the opportunity to have her offenses reduced to misdemeanors in two years.
Matthew Wiggins, a nurse who previously worked at the Riverview Village nursing home in Clarksville, pleaded guilty to felony charges of forgery and obtaining controlled substances by fraud and deceit. An MFCU investigation found that between Nov. 5, 2017, and Jan. 13, 2018, Wiggins took medicine from patients’ supplies at least 55 times.
Wiggins received a sentence of three years. He served 30 actual days in jail, and the remainder of his sentence is suspended while he serves probation. He also must meet various other requirements such as performing community service, undergoing any recommended substance abuse treatment and submitting to random drug testing.
“Hoosiers place a special kind of trust in medical professionals responsible for caring for the infirm,” Attorney General Curtis Hill said in the release. “Recognizing that these individuals have access to controlled substances, we depend on them to follow the law and to administer medications according to appropriate guidelines. Our office works continually to ensure that those who violate this trust are held accountable.”
