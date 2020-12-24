COVID-19 has taken the lives of two more Clark County residents and another from Floyd County, the Indiana Department of Health reported Thursday. The number of deaths in the two counties is up to 107 in Clark and 92 in Floyd.
Deaths statewide have reached 7,391, an increase of 85 from Wednesday. Another 339 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County's new cases rose by 117 in the Thursday report and Floyd's cases were up by 50. Clark now has reported 7,795 positive cases and Floyd 4,761.
An additional 6,288 additional Hoosiers tested positive in the Thursday numbers, bringing to 482,734 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
Clark County's unique seven-day positivity rate for individuals is at 24% and Floyd's is at 19.1%. That state's rate is at 23.8%.
