INDIANAPOLIS — Two new deaths from COVID-19 among Floyd County residents were reported Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health, pushing Floyd County's total number of deaths to 169.
Clark County's total number of deaths remained at 180.
A total of 12,125 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 27 from the previous daily report. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The health department also announced Saturday that 897 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories.
That brings to 660,942 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus after corrections to the previous day's dashboard.
Clark County had 17 new cases, bringing its total number of cases to 11,928. Floyd County had nine new cases, pushing its total to 7,189.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was at 10.8% while Clark County's was at 15.5% and Floyd County's at 13.2%.
To date, 3,112,174 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,106,426 Friday. A total of 7,989,954 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Saturday, 981,769 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 552,241 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
