Clark County recorded one new death from COVID-19 and Floyd County two in the numbers released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
The Tuesday numbers push total deaths in Clark County to 109 and in Floyd County to 94 as the state recorded 164 deaths, a new daily record, and passed the 500,000 mark in the number of cases of COVID-19.
The single-day record follows the Christmas holiday and a backlog of weekend reporting, state health officials said Tuesday.
The previous record of 143 deaths officials was reported Dec. 22.
Most of the state’s newly recorded deaths occurred in the past week, with some dated to early December. Those deaths raised Indiana’s toll to 8,051, including victims with both confirmed and presumed infections.
The state health department reported 4,028 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories pushing the total number of positive tests of Indiana residents to 500,282.
Clark County has recorded 8,164 positive cases and Floyd County 4,975 since record-keeping began in early March.
The state's report on ICU bed use for District 9, which includes Clark and Floyd counties, showed 47.9% of available ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, 38.4% for non-COVID and 13.7% available. Total numbers for the state show 30.2% of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients, 45% for non-COVID patients, and 24.8% available.
The health department also reported that more than 20% of the 2,951 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday were in intensive care.
The new statistics come a day before officials are slated to release corrected COVID-19 data that is expected to change the state’s overall positivity rate and the metrics for individual counties.
Since the pandemic began, a software error has caused underreporting in statewide COVID-19 positivity rates and for individual counties, state health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during a briefing last week on the state’s coronavirus response. The overall numbers of tests, positive cases and deaths remain accurate, she said.
Box predicted that the state’s positivity rate would be two to three percentage points higher once the issue is fixed. Indiana’s rate, which runs a week behind, was reported at 11.8% for all tests administered as of Dec. 22.
The corrected data will be published Wednesday in time for the state’s weekly update of county labeling. While the county-level impacts will vary, Box expects some smaller counties will see a decline in positivity rate after the changes.
Because the state uses a county’s positivity rate to determine which community restrictions that county should face, the corrected methodology could mean some Hoosiers will see loosened regulations, including gathering sizes, business capacities and school operations.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals in the Tuesday report was at 23.5% statewide, 23.9% in Clark County, and 20.9% in Floyd County.
To date, 2,613,675 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,605,669 on Monday. A total of 5,585,093 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
