Clark County recorded one new death from COVID-19 and Floyd County two in the numbers released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
The Tuesday numbers push total deaths in Clark County to 109 and in Floyd County to 94 as the state recorded 164 deaths and passed the 500,000 mark in the number of cases of COVID-19.
The state health department reported 4,028 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories pushing the total number of positive tests of Indiana residents to 500,282.
Clark County has recorded 8,164 positive cases and Floyd County 4,975 since record-keeping began in early March.
The state's report on ICU bed use for District 9, which includes Clark and Floyd counties, showed 47.9% of available ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, 38.4% for non-COVID and 13.7% available. Total numbers for the state show 30.2% of ICU beds in use for COVID-19 patients, 45% for non-COVID patients, and 24.8% available.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is at 23.5% statewide, 23.9% in Clark County, and 20.9% in Floyd County.
To date, 2,613,675 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,605,669 on Monday. A total of 5,585,093 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
A total of 7,703 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 348 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
