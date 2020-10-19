JEFFERSONVILLE — Two suspects were arrested over the weekend after police say they impersonated detectives to try to solicit money from residents.
A news release said that police responded Saturday to a home on Belmar Ct. on a report of two suspicious men who said they were police detectives. According to the news release, the men had asked two residents to withdraw money from their bank account to be turned over as part of an investigation.
The residents contacted police, who arrested the two. The two were dressed in suits with security guard badges and had radios and toy handcuffs.
The identities of the two were not in the news release, but the Clark County jail bookings report shows that Mississippi residents Nathaniel J. Crumley, 34, and Harold S. Dykes, 61, were both arrested Saturday night on preliminary charges of impersonating a police officer and theft. Formal charges have not been filed. Online court records show Dykes has been released and is scheduled for an initial hearing Wednesday.
Police urge residents to ask for identification or call the department at 812-283-6633 if they have suspicion about the validity of an officer.
"We would also like to remind our citizens to remain vigilant. During this time of the year leading to the holidays many scams have the potential to occur," the news release said, adding that any suspicious activity should be reported to local authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.