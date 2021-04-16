SELLERSBURG — The precautionary boil water advisory for the Hawthorn Glen area has been lifted. The advisory was issued as a precaution due to loss of pressure related to the water main being struck by a contractor at the 5400 block of Indiana 403.
Visit https://sellersburg.org/vista-place-hawthorn-glen-boil-water-advisory/ for map and information.
———
Sellersburg has issued a news release advising customers of Sellersburg Water there is a precautionary 48-hour boil water advisory.
The news release from Town Manager Charlie Smith said a contractor hit the water main at the 5400 block of Highway 403, Vista Place and Hawthorn Glen.
Once service is restored and testing results are determined to be within proper standards, Smith said, a “Boil Water Lifted” notice will be posted through the Town’s social media, website, news outlets and Everbridge notification system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.