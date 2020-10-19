CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Council has approved funding for the first three months of a yearlong agreement with New Chapel EMS to provide ambulance services to the county.
The council voted 6-0 Monday to approve the $175,000 for services for October through December, after a unanimous vote Oct. 1 by the Clark County Commissioners. New Chapel began expanded operations under the new contract Oct. 9, which includes increasing ambulance availability to Clark County. The agreement is $700,000 for the full year and expires in October 2021.
Before the agreement, New Chapel, which shared coverage geographically with American Medical Response, had two ambulances to serve the area. Now there will be six — two advanced level services ambulances for Jeffersonville Districts 1-3, one for Charlestown/New Washington, one for Clarksville, one for the Sellersburg/Borden/Monroe district and an additional basic level service ambulance for Jeffersonville districts 4 and 5 and Utica Township.
Talks for a change in service came several months ago when some local emergency responders approached the Clark County Commissioners over concerns about long or no response times from AMR, which had taken over Yellow Ambulance in late 2019. At that meeting, New Chapel Capt. Matt Owen, also the Jeffersonville City Council president, said his department recently had made 131 runs that were in the area covered by AMR.
Both AMR and New Chapel were on unpaid contracts for service but had said they couldn’t continue to provide it without financial resources. AMR’s contract expired in March but they had continued to provide service through the first months of COVID-19, officially withdrawing services Friday.
Because of the need for seamless ambulance service, especially during the pandemic, and due to the concerns over the response times from AMR, a request for proposal was given only to those two companies. Casting a wider net would have meant a long transition time, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said at Monday’s meeting, and they needed to get someone in place immediately.
“We had a situation during the last few months with Covid that we just could not wait,” he said.
He added that officials will soon put out that more full request for proposals to seek plans for next fall when this contract expires.
Clark County Commissioners President Jack Coffman requested the funding, answering council member Janne Newland on why that request comes now.
“We wanted to go ahead and get the coverage now,” Coffman said, to the council, adding that it would give some time to present an interlocal agreement to municipalities within Clark County. The plan is for Clark County to go ahead and secure this installment of the contract bill. Others who may join in the agreement later would be financially responsible for a portion of the total relative to that area’s population. Coffman said they would try to work something out so they would also later help cover the first installment approved Monday.
“Hopefully they’ll agree that public safety is as important as we [believe,]” Council member Steve Doherty said.
Coffman said county leaders have been in talks with mayors and town managers from Borden, Clarksville, Charlestown, Jeffersonville, Sellersburg and Utica to join the service agreement.
“They seem favorable toward it,” Coffman said, adding that it would be up to their respective city or town councils to make the final call. He said that in the 10 days since New Chapel took over as the main ambulance provider he has “not heard any negative feedback. So far so good.”
Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges said the topic was broached by Coffman during a meeting between the two several months ago, and that he followed it up with an email the next day with the potential funding range. But the mayor said she has not been informed of later steps in the process, and said it should not be implied that Charlestown is on board yet.
Coffman said Clark County Attorney Scott Lewis is in the process of drafting a formal interlocal agreement to be presented to the municipalities for consideration soon.
