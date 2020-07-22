TARC announced recently it will be closing or modifying 22 routes starting Aug. 9 including two in Southern Indiana. The 65X or Sellersburg Express runs to Ivy Tech Community College and the 82 travels from New Albany to the Veterans and Lewis and Clark parkways in Clarksville.
Jeremy Priddy, executive communications director with TARC, said Wednesday that the changes were made to routes that had historically low ridership and high cost per rider, and that the changes to Route 82 are expected to be only temporary.
“Our goal is to be in a position to provide improved service that is beneficial to our community but also sustainable for TARC in the long term,” he said. “...We hope to bring Route 82 service back as soon as we achieve a better financial standing.”
The potential changes were announced in April, and a public comment period was open from May 12 to May 20. Eight comments were received regarding Route 82 and two regarding the Sellersburg Express.
