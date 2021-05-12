INDIANAPOLIS — No longer do vaccine providers see lines out the door or scrambles to register for limited appointments. Most clinics offer walk-in appointments and vaccine waste climbs as fewer and fewer Hoosiers clamor for the vaccine’s protection against COVID-19.
The slowdown comes as the federal government approved the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15. Pfizer is also the only approved vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds.
“I’m sure every parent and guardian will be kind of wrestling with the whole concept,” Dr. Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said Wednesday. “We’ve had over 2,500 deaths from children under the age of 18.”
But Box said the vaccine availability could also help children regain normalcy — meaning they don’t have to worry about missing school, athletic events or other extracurricular activities because of quarantines due to exposure if they’re vaccinated.
“The things that they enjoy doing that (have been) so severely disrupted this past year,” Box said.
Lindsay Weaver, the chief medical officer of the state health department, said her own 15-year-old daughter looked forward to getting the vaccine to get some “peace of mind.”
“It’s been very hard on these kids that have had their lives be upended. I think that those are their motivations for going out and wanting to get vaccinated,” Weaver said.
Starting Thursday, parents can register their children for an appointment at a site with the Pfizer vaccine. Parents must sign a permission form but any adult can accompany the children to the vaccination site.
The 361,000 12- to 15-year-old Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine will join the 5.3 million others now eligible, only half of which have either been vaccinated or scheduled to get their dose. Weaver and Box discussed sending small batches of vaccine doses to primary care physicians and using mobile clinics to reach more Hoosiers.
“We all want that normalcy and the best way to get there is to increase the number of people who are fully vaccinated,” Weaver said.
