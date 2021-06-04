LOUISVILLE — A shooting on Interstate 64 near the Sherman Minton bridge shut down several lanes Friday afternoon as Louisville Metro Police Department officers investigate the area.
The shooting happened on I-64 West between I-264 and the Sherman Minton Bridge around 4:50 p.m., a Metrosafe spokesperson said. Lanes are shut down from I-264 West from River Park to where it meets I-64.
The shooting victim was rushed to the hospital by EMS after being found by officers. The victim's condition is unknown.
Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
