Lora Clark, chief executive officer of LifeSpan Resources, said this year’s Voice and Vino at the Casino promises to be bigger and better in its fifth season.
The gala event, held at Caesars Southern Indiana, 11999 Casino Center Drive SE, in Elizabeth, features local singers battling to bring home the Voice and Vino Trophy by raising the highest amount in fundraiser dollars for the nonprofit agency. In addition, the traditional wine pull and wine tasting will be available as well as a silent auction, a large raffle, and a plated dinner.
“Going into celebrating LifeSpan Resources 50th year, we are so excited to have more room with the venue’s balcony open this year so that everyone can attend and enjoy the show,” Clark said.
“In addition to our performers, we have four local celebrity judges in Jill Robertson, co-owner of Robertson Crushed Stone and Robertson Trucking, Inc.; Greg Nash, Financial Advisor with Edward Jones; T.C. Baker, Chaplain with Adaptive Hospice, and Lori Unruh, creator of Cadellas Jewelry.
"And, of course," Clark said. "The red swivel chairs will be back, just like on the NBC TV Show, The Voice.”
As in past years, performances will feature amazing local talent including Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges; singer and songwriter Brian Elmore; entrepreneur Jonathan Belden; independent sales director for Mary Kay, Melissa Sprigler; payroll manager Celina Acosta, Monarchs' singer Craig Zirnheld and Dr. Mindy Gunn with Black’s Eye Associates.
The event promises to be an evening focused on having fun and fundraising, seeing who can raise the most money. It will be held on Oct. 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the program and dinner beginning around 6:15 p.m. The event has sold out each of the past five years.
All monies raised will go to support the services offered by LifeSpan Resources, a nonprofit agency serving senior citizens and those with disabilities, including children, in the Southern Indiana area. The agency’s mission is promoting independent living for people of all ages.
For more information, to become a sponsor, or to purchase a table at the event, go to the Voice and Vino website at voice.lsr14.org or call LifeSpan Resources Director of Development Melissa Richardson at 812-206-7960.
