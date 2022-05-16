SOUTHERN INDIANA — There have been at least two water rescues in Southern Indiana in the past week, and as summer inches closer, authorities are preparing for more.
Tri-Township Fire and Rescue Chief Amir Mousavi said the team completed a water rescue at Deam Lake on Sunday evening.
"Our department was dispatched to a distressed swimmer water rescue," he said. "...the information was it was a child possibly, so our department responded, and we launched our water rescue boat, and it is called Water Rescue 31."
Mousavi said crews were able to quickly locate the child in the water and that the swimmer had gone beyond safety ropes and markers in the water.
"A kayaker had gone to assist," he said. "They were there with him and couldn't get the kid out of the water and bring them back. The child was exhausted and cold and couldn't move a lot."
The water temperature drops greatly beyond the designated swimming area in Deam Lake, and Mousavi said even if it's hot outside, the water can make swimmers very slow.
"(Swimming beyond safety markers) is extremely dangerous even if you're a good swimmer," he said. "That's dangerous, there could be debris out there and things that are hazardous to you."
He said people need to stay hydrated while swimming, swim with a buddy and make sure to wear sunscreen.
This rescue call was Tri-Township Fire and Rescue's second rescue at Deam Lake in within one week.
Mousavi said they were called to the horse trail recently for a person who had been injured. It took four hours to save the person and the person sustained injuries.
"It is extremely important to have a cellphone with you, know where you're at, remember what trail you went on and stay on the trails (at Deam Lake)," Mousavi said.
Last week the Clarksville Fire Department worked on a water rescue after a man's kayak apparently capsized while on the Ohio River. The man was able to swim safely to shore.
Officials said people need to pay attention on the water this season.
"It all kind of boils down to situational awareness," said Clarksville Fire Chief Brian Skaggs.
He said people need to make sure to wear life jackets, too.
"For people in the Clarksville-area, the Ohio River is a beautiful place and it offers great fishing hiking and water sports, however sometimes these areas can be very, very hazardous," Skaggs said. "It seems like it's not uncommon for us to make five, six, seven or even 10 water rescues a year during the summer months."
Skaggs said people who aren't experienced should start small and in calmer waters than the Ohio River, like local creeks or lakes.
"(Also) let someone know where you're going, when you're going and how long you're going to be there," he said.
Indiana District 8 Conservation Officer Jim Schreck said parents also need to be aware if kids are in the water this summer and make sure they're supervising at all times.
Schreck said people need to be careful if they're using alcohol while riding in a boat as well.
"We understand people want to get out, especially when it's hot, to drink alcohol," Schreck said. "Just have a sober driver as if it's a vehicle."
He said Indiana Department of Natural Resources reservoirs are not staffed with lifeguards, which is one of the reasons people should stay in designated swimming areas.
"Those marked as 'Swimming Areas' are shallower areas as well," he said.
Since the start of the pandemic there's been in increase in people using boats and kayaks.
"As conservation officers we always try to have someone on patrol and around our properties to help," he said."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.