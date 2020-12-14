NEW ALBANY — A traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal ended with the arrest of a New Albany man on multiple felony charges, including a felon in possession of a firearm, Indiana State Police reported Monday afternoon.
Around 1:30 Monday morning, Trooper Clay Boley observed a gray Ford Escape make two turns without using the turn signal as required, ISP said in a news release. Trooper Boley stopped the vehicle near the intersection of 16th Street and Market Street in New Albany and spoke with the driver, Lowell D. Frazier, 49, of New Albany, Indiana.
Officer Boley observed that Frazier appeared intoxicated during the traffic stop and began an investigation for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI). As the investigation continued, Trooper Boley found Lowell Frazier in possession of a Glock handgun reported stolen from Harrison County.
Trooper Boley also discovered a pistol brace as well as two fully loaded Glock 30-round magazines and a fully loaded 15-round magazine. Over 12 ounces of marijuana packaged in separate plastic baggies was also discovered in the car.
Lowell Frazier was arrested without further incident and taken to the Floyd County Jail. Frazier is charged with:
• Dealing in marijuana — Prior Conviction (level 5 felony)
• Possession of marijuana — over 30 grams, with prior conviction (level 6 felony)
• Theft of a firearm (level 6 Felony)
• Felon in possession of a firearm (level 6 felony)
• Possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor)
• Operating while intoxicated (OWI) over .08 (Class C misdemeanor)
