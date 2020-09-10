An area of low pressure across the southeastern United States will retrograde back to the west and collide with an advancing cold front moving through this weekend.
This will allow for scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop, especially south of the river, Saturday afternoon into early Sunday.
It certainly will not be a washout and many will see little to no rain at all. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 80s for daily highs. Long-range indications show highs in the lower 80s through much of next week.
Saturday
Clouds increase
Scattered showers & thunderstorms
Late rain chance: 40%
High: 88°
Sunday
Isolated showers early
Partly sunny
Rain chance: 0%
High: 85°
