Saturday morning will be the coolest of the weekend as lows dip down into the upper 30s in some locations. Lingering cloud cover from Friday night will keep most areas from dipping down into the mid 30s, which is frost territory.
Those in more urban areas will see lows only drop into the lower 40s during this time. By Saturday afternoon temperatures will rise into the lower to middle 60s underneath a mix of sun and clouds. By all accounts, Saturday afternoon will be the nicest part of the weekend.
After a chilly, but not as cold start on Sunday morning in the 40s, our eyes turn to the sky Sunday by afternoon. An area of low pressure and an attached cold front will swing through the Lower Ohio Valley during this time, generating scattered showers.
While a rogue rumble of thunder is possible, these showers won’t have the atmospheric fuel necessary to become full-fledged thunderstorms. For most of us, it’ll be less than a quarter inch of rainfall from these showers by the time they end Sunday night.
Once Sunday’s rain is gone on Monday, we’ll be dry for the foreseeable future. A cold front swinging through the region on Wednesday will try to squeeze out a sprinkle, but given the lack of moisture in the atmosphere, we’ll keep that midweek rain chance at zero for now. Highs next week will be in the 70s nearly each day as overnight lows range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny
HIGH: 66°
SUNDAY
Scattered showers (40%)
HIGH: 62°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.