After an unsettled and wet stretch with rain totals ranging between one and two inches across southern Indiana this past week we are now in for a couple of drier days.

High pressure will build in delivering southerly winds. Summer-like temperatures will propel us into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

We will keep the trend going for Sunday with highs nearing 90 degrees and only a slight rain chance.

Enjoy the warm weekend!

A better chance for rain will pair up with the heat next week as we introduce scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.

 WEEKEND FORECAST 

SATURDAY

 Partly sunny,  warm 

HIGH: 87°

  SATURDAY NIGHT

 Mainly clear,  mild 

LOW: 62°  

SUNDAY (Easter)

 Partly sunny 

Isolated rain chance (20%) 

HIGH: 90°

