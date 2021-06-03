After an unsettled and wet stretch with rain totals ranging between one and two inches across southern Indiana this past week we are now in for a couple of drier days.
High pressure will build in delivering southerly winds. Summer-like temperatures will propel us into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
We will keep the trend going for Sunday with highs nearing 90 degrees and only a slight rain chance.
Enjoy the warm weekend!
A better chance for rain will pair up with the heat next week as we introduce scattered showers and thunderstorms each day.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, warm
HIGH: 87°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mainly clear, mild
LOW: 62°
SUNDAY (Easter)
Partly sunny
Isolated rain chance (20%)
HIGH: 90°
