We have experienced Winter and Spring all within the past week. As we settle into the weekend rain chances will be on the increase.
A wetter weather pattern will linger through the next seven to 10 days. The first wave of rainfall is the lightest with showers pushing in Friday night into early Saturday. Rainfall totals will likely be less than a tenth of an inch.
The heavier rain will arrive late Saturday into early Sunday with one to two inches of rainfall possible. Severe weather is not overly concerning with low instability expected.
This combined with additional rain chances next week will cause area rivers to be on the rise. Minor flooding looks possible on the Ohio. Keep up with our forecast on WAVE 3 News.
Highs will be near 60 over the weekend with a stretch of 50s likely next week. The Kentucky Statewide Tornado Drill will take place next Wednesday. The Indiana Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Tuesday, March 16th.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain late, HIGH: 61°
SATURDAY NIGHT Rain likely, heavy at times, LOW: 47°
SUNDAY, Rain early, cloudy, HIGH: 60°
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.