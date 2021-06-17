Happy Father’s Day weekend to all the dads!
Lots happening in the weather department this weekend. Clusters of storms are expected to develop across northern Illinois and Indiana each afternoon and dive to the south during evening and overnight hours. Strong winds will be possible at the peak of these storms.
We will be on the southern edge with most of them weakening as they approach the Ohio River.
A fading wave will move in early Saturday morning, the main threats will be strong winds and heavy rain.
Additional scattered storms will linger Saturday and Sunday. It will not be a washout, but heavy downpours will dot the radar. It’s a good time to download the WAVE 3 Weather App before you make outdoor plans.
The tropical system will stay south, but clouds may influence the forecast by the end of the weekend. The best chance for thunderstorms will occur along a cold front expected to push through on Monday.
A risk of stronger storms will need to be watched as we go from highs in the lower 90s Monday to near 80 degrees Tuesday.
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (40% chance)
HIGH: 91°
SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy, isolated thunderstorms (20% chance)
LOW: 69°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny, scattered thunderstorms (30% chance)
HIGH: 89°
