Behind this late-week active weather is a big change in how it’ll feel outside.
It all starts Saturday morning as low temperatures plunge into the 40s and lower 50s. We’re well outside the time of year to worry about any frost potential, thankfully, but this will be a shock to the system after all the muggy and hot air we’ve been used to.
Aside from a small sprinkle chance early Saturday morning, Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with highs near 60 degrees. The record cool high temperature in our region for Saturday’s date is 59 degrees set back in 1984, so this will be a close call record-wise!
Sunday morning will be the coolest one we’ve had in two weeks as lows get down into the mid to upper 40s in all locations.
By Sunday afternoon the trough of cool air over the eastern half of the nation will slowly slide east of us, allowing high temperatures to reach back into the lower to middle 70s. That’s still a few degrees lower than where we should be this time of year! Sunshine will be back during the afternoon to make it feel nice and warm.
For Memorial Day we’ll see high temperatures recover toward 80 degrees, making it comfortable outside if you are attending any ceremonies that honor our fallen service members.
We’ll keep things dry on Memorial Day, but the same can’t be said for mid to late next week when scattered storms and humidity return.
