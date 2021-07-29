The heat is gone for a little while as cooler air has filtered in from the north.
We’ll start out at a comfortable temperature in the 60s Saturday morning. Clouds and scattered showers in the afternoon will keep high temperatures in the 70s for many areas of Southern Indiana, with those in more urban areas getting closer to 80 degrees.
These showers on Saturday will be fairly light and lightning is rather unlikely, thanks to a lack of storm energy in the region. Saturday night looks drier, so outdoor plans in the morning and late in the evening should be dry.
For Sunday we’re looking for an even smaller shower chance during the day, with the majority of the region staying dry. High temperatures will rebound into the mid 80s thanks to the lack of a solid rain chance and far fewer clouds overhead compared to Saturday. Sunday will easily be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans, so pencil some in!
Next week is a calm one as temperatures work their way from the lower to middle 80s on Monday to highs near 90 degrees on Friday. Rain chances will be few and far between for the next workweek, but they will gradually increase toward Friday as a disturbance from the south moves in.
Typically this time of year high temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees so it’ll be a treat to have some below-average readings on the thermometer for several days to come!
WEEKEND FORECAST
SATURDAY
Scattered showers (40%)
HIGH: 80°
SUNDAY
Partly sunny
Isolated shower (20%)
HIGH: 85°
